A woman from McKenzie County in her 70s was among five people who died Monday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman is the second COVID-19 related death in McKenzie County. The other four people were two men from Stark County, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, and two women from Burleigh County, one in her 50s and one in her 60s. All five who died Monday had underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The latest deaths bring the state's total to 118. Of those, 97 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 10 list another primary cause of death and 11 are pending.
There were also 174 new confirmed cases reported, bringing the state's total number to 7,885, and giving a daily positive test rate of 3%.
There was a jump of 13 in the number of people requiring hospitalization for complications from COVID-19. There are 55 people currently hospitalized and a total of 430 have required care.
The state lists 6,668 people as having recovered, an increase of 234 from the previous day. There were 1,099 active cases as of Tuesday.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Benson County – 5
Bottineau County - 1
Bowman County - 2
Burleigh County - 43
Cass County – 13
Dunn County - 1
Foster County – 1
Grand Forks County – 18
Griggs County - 1
McKenzie County - 1
McLean County – 5
Mercer County - 3
Morton County – 19
Mountrail County – 1
Ramsey County – 5
Richland County - 1
Rolette County – 9
Sioux County – 3
Slope County - 1
Stark County – 28
Steele County – 1
Stutsman County – 1
Traill County – 2
Walsh County - 2
Ward County - 3
Williams County – 4
BY THE NUMBERS
368,487 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,774 total tests from yesterday)
171,858 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,019 unique individuals from yesterday)
163,973 Total Negative (+1,847 unique individuals from yesterday)
7,885 – Total Positive (+174 unique individuals from yesterday)
It was discovered that a case from Barnes County and Cass County were incorrectly reported as positive.
1,976 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+53 from yesterday †)****
3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
430 – Total Hospitalized (+13 individual from yesterday)
55 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
6,668 – Total Recovered (+234 individuals from yesterday)
118 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)