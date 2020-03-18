McKenzie County to offer curbside testing, forms COVID-19 task force as CHI in Williston screens employees

McKenzie County has formed a task force for COVID-19 composed of health care representatives, emergency responders, and members of the public. It is also among the first in the region to announce curbside testing for those who have both contact history and the symptoms related to coronavirus.
Watford City Assistant Police Chief Jesse Wellen said the curbside tests were already ongoing in the community. Anova has so far done 36 curbside tests, and there were 12 tests prior to that in McKenzie County, for a total of 48.
So far, all of the tests are coming back negative, but the results of some of those 48 are still pending.
Curbside tests are being looked at nationally as a best practice to limit exposure to coronavirus. Since individuals won’t have to exit their vehicle to be tested, that will limit the exposure of health care workers and others in the medical facility to the virus.
Nationally, there are efforts to ramp up the number of testing kits available for curbside testing. President Donald Trump said on Friday that up to half a million more tests would be available sometime this week, and that 5 million more would be available within the month.
In the meantime, curbside tests are being designated for those who have either traveled abroad or had contact with those traveling abroad, or who have visited a health care facility as a patient, worker, or visitor, or been in close contact with those who have in the last 14 days.
The listed symptoms for COVID-19 are:
• fever
• body and muscle aches
• cough
• shortness of breath
To be tested, you must first call Anova Family Health Center at 701-842-6400 to complete a phone questionnaire.
As with any illness, the symptoms listed are for a typical patient. Individuals may vary, and any serious symptoms should be discussed with a licensed health care provider.
The McKenzie County COVID-19 Task Force includes representatives from Anova Family Health Center, McKenzie County Health Care Systems, Sanford Health Watford City Clinic, and Upper Missouri District Health Unit, as well as emergency responders, and a member of the public.
“Our goal was to bring all necessary members to the table to get a unified response and some planning going on regarding what we are doing here and the best approach for dealing with COVID-19 as a community,” Wellen said. “Our goal is to really prepare our community and support all the efforts to slow the spread and flatten the curve, which is the goal of everyone.”
Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will help ensure health care services do not become overwhelmed by this new and emerging illness, which started in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei Province in China. It is a brand new illness, unlike the flu and the common cold, which means there is no herd immunity to help slow things down.
In Italy, health care services have been overwhelmed by the sudden onslaught of cases, resulting in fatalities that might have been avoided. Italy’s death toll is nearly 3,000 so far. On Wednesday, the country reported 475 dead in one day — a new record.
“Nobody wants to see the bad effects that could come from this, whether it would just be people being ill, or in the worst case scenario, there have been deaths reported from this,” Wellen said. “Obviously if we can minimize any of that, that is what we need to do.”
Wellen said the taskforce is asking everyone in the region to follow national recommendations made by President Donald Trump’s administration to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
These include:
• If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work.
• If your children are sick, keep them home, and stay home.
• If someone in your household tests positive, keep the entire household home. Do not go to work. Stay home.
• If you are over 60, or have an underlying medical condition such as lung or heart disease or diabetes, stay home and away from others.
Williams County
Daphne Clark with the Upper Missouri District Health Unit said health care providers in Williams County had been collaborating. So far there wasn't a plan to have a single testing location, she said.
In Williston, CHI St. Alexius Health announced Tuesday that it would be screening all employees and contractors for symptoms of COVID-19.
Each day, every employee or vendor will have their temperature taken and be asked about their recent travel and whether they had a cough or shortness of breath.
"Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our patients, staff and pretty much everyone who comes in the building," Amanda Ventura, communication coordinator for CHI, told the Williston Herald.
The screenings will happen 24 hours a day and were announced the day after further visitor restrictions at CHI.
As of Monday, patients are limited to one visitor and only during certain hours. Visitors and patients must enter through either the main clinic entrance, the pediatrics entrance or the emergency department.
Visitors are not allowed in the emergency room nor in the dialysis unit.