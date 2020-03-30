Amid news reports of mask shortages for healthcare workers, a Facebook sewing circle based in McKenzie County has stepped up to make hundreds of masks requested by McKenzie County Healthcare and other facilities.
Vikki Williams began a Facebook page for sewing and crafts in October of last year to try and meet other people with similar interests.
Not long after the COVID-19 outbreak, members of the group began receiving requests for hand-sewn masks. Members of the group didn’t think twice about helping. They were on board with no arm-twisting.
Some had more elastic than they needed, others had excess materials. They arranged pickup times by appointment, to minimize social contact and keep up with social distancing. Others, such as Fay Anderson didn’t sew, but were willing to arrange a cash donation to buy necessary items for those who did.
Meanwhile, Beaver Creek Creations in Watford City got wind of the group, and donated spools of elastic when the group ran out. That way, no one had to wait on elastic to arrive by mail from an eBay seller.
In a little less than a week, the group had sewn just over 500 masks, ready to deliver, by appointment, to the various facilities that had requested them.
“That is one nice thing about this community,” Williams said. “Everyone is willing to help. Whether sewing, donating, helping to pick up or drop off, this was really easy. I didn’t think it would be that easy last weekend. Everything just fell into place.”
The masks the group made are double-layered 100 percent cotton. Some of the masks even have a pouch where a filter can be slipped in.
Lynn Welker, Public Relations and Outreach for McKenzie County Health Care Systems, said that MCHS is grateful to have the masks.
“Not only are these masks critical for staff members who need to mask for medical or other reasons, but they are trendy and colorful during a time of stress,” she said. “Kind gestures like this one build morale. Many employees commented that receiving these masks during our time of need was like Christmas!”
Welker said the masks might be used over the N95 and procedure masks to protect them from contamination and extend their lifespan. They might also be used on staff members who need to mask for medical or other reasons, and on patients to limit the possible transmission of germs.
Williams and Welker are aware of questions surrounding the use of homemade masks, but point out that the Centers for Disease Control are recommending use of cloth masks — even if it’s just a bandana tied over the mouth and nose — when there’s nothing else available.
“It’s better than nothing at all,” Williams said.
Studies of mask use have generally been small in sample size, and inconclusive. There is a 2008 study in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed medical journal, that suggested cloth masks, though imperfect, do filter micro-organisms roughly half as well as surgical masks. There was also a study in the Netherlands that suggested if a broad swath of the population uses masks, infection rates are substantially reduced. That may be due less to blocking viral particles and more because if an infected person is wearing a mask, it stops droplets that normally come from the sick person when they cough, sneeze or even talk.
Other studies, however, have suggested that the masks can become a vector themselves. If the outer surface of a mask becomes infected, then when a health care worker breathes out, that can push viral particles into the air.
Adding a face shield that covers the entire face can help keep the cloth masks from becoming contaminated, if those are available.
Williams said the group will continue to make the masks for anyone who wants them. They’ve taken them to nursing homes, veterinary offices, and other essential workers.
“All of us have requests from people back home, too,” she added. “I do know they are not 100 percent safe, but if it keeps someone a little safer, it’s worth it. This is a time when I think we all just need to respect each other’s space. Respect the social distancing, and everyone just do their part so we can get through this quicker and with less impact to people financially.”