A man in his 70s from McKenzie County was among 11 people who died Thursday, Oct. 8, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The deaths bring the state's total during the pandemic to 321, and there were 3,964 active cases as of Friday, Oct. 9.
By the numbers
9,101 – Total Tests from Thursday, Oct. 8.
695,621 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
651 – Positive Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 8.
26,040 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
7.40% – Daily Positivity Rate
3,964 Total Active Cases
+132 Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 8.
513 – Individuals Recovered from Thursday, Oct. 8.
21,755 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
132 – Currently Hospitalized
+7 - Individuals from Thursday, Oct. 8.
11 – New Deaths from Thursday, Oct. 8.
321 – Total Deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 30s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 60s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Renville County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 60s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.