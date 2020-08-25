Telemedicine lets you skip the waiting room, and, in a pandemic, that makes a lot of sense for certain types of services, ranging from dietitian and psychiatry to genetic counseling, cardiology coaching, and more.
McKenzie County Health Care Systems is among facilities relying more heavily on telemedicine in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for routine types of health care where an in-person presence isn't necessarily required to deliver services. McKenzie County Healthcare's efforts to expand already available telemedicine services are getting a nice boost from Farm Credit Services of North Dakota, which has awarded MCHS a $3,869 grant from the Rural Community Grant Fund. The money will be used to purchase more telemedicine equipment.
The Rural Community Grant Fund was established by Farm Credit Services to assist communities in rural western North Dakota that have been affected by mineral exploration. Entities wishing to apply for this funding can visit www.farmcreditnd.com for more details.
McKenzie Health Care covers a large geographic area that includes not only Watford City, but also New Town, Mandaree, Williston, Grassy Butte, Arnegard, Alexander, Tioga, Stanley, Bowbells and Bottineau. Before the pandemic, telemedicine was already seen as a good way to bring healthcare a little closer to home for a wide geographic area, reducing the driving times for obtaining quality care, and thus improving safety and convenience for patients.
The pandemic, however, has made telemedicine services even more vital than before.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have seen an increased need to be capable of seeing patients virtually, and expanding telemedicine services across their region," Farm Credit Services Williston Branch Manager David Hokanson said. “The equipment they will purchase with these grant dollars will enable their providers to increase patient volume and follow critical safety guidelines.”
McKenzie County Healthcare has trained providers in the use of telemedicine, Hokanson noted.
“We are happy to award funds for equipment to help them improve their healthcare services for those needing expedited or ongoing care in our rural areas, as well as promote safer procedures,” he said.