Women's retail chain Maurices announced that it is donating to hospitals across the country, including Mercy Medical Foundation in Williston.
Maurices, which has more than 900 stores across the United States and Canada, announced that it is donating $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the Mercy Medical Foundation, which operates as part of CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
“With Maurices stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local healthcare workers who are on the frontlines treating patients in rural hospitals," said George Goldfarb, Maurices President and CEO. "These individuals are truly hometown healthcare heroes."
The company said they selected Mercy Medical Foundation and other rural community hospitals in markets that are representative of the brand’s full chain.
“This escalating crisis has transformed the way we think and work. Like other organizations, we are looking for ways we can support our associates, our customers, and our communities," Goldfarb added. "Often rural hospitals don’t get the support they need, and by providing them with a monetary donation they will be able to purchase what they need most in this fight against COVID-19. We have been in touch with many of the hospital administrators who have told us the timing for this donation is perfect.”
The donation is one of many CHI has received from the community to help support the hospital's staff while they continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.