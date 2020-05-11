Analysis of all 338 COVID-19 tests conducted at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is now complete and no more new positive cases were found. That leaves the tally at two asymptomatic cases which, without the testing, could have led to additional infections in the congregate living facility.
Mask wearing may have greatly helped curb the spread of coronavirus at the center, Tammra Peterson, administrator of the center, said.
The center decided in late March to have staff members start wearing surgical masks, as well as cloth masks for residents who could tolerate it. Masks work by blocking virus-laden microdroplets from the wearer, routinely created by talking, coughing, or sneezing, which can be a primary route of transmission, particularly if a person is an asymptomatic carrier.
“When you are working within close proximity, providing personal care, and you cannot maintain that 6 feet of distance, the staff wearing the mask and then also the resident, if they can tolerate it, wearing a mask, can help protect them both,” Peterson said.
COVID-19 is 15 times more deadly among patients age 65 and older and/or to people with underlying health conditions such as heart disease or lung disease. These conditions may include, but are not limited to common ailments ranging from diabetes and obesity to asthma, and high blood pressure, among others.
Peterson said staff are now also wearing a visor over their face, as well as a surgical mask.
“It just adds another layer of protection,” Peterson said.
Bethel is working with a strike force team with the state and has a deep cleaning scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Peterson said.
“We are still also doing the symptom check on residents,” Peterson said.
Temperatures and oxygen levels are also being checked routinely.
“And we are doing the symptom check and temperature check on staff before they enter the building. If there are any symptoms, they are not coming in.”