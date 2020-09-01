Williams County has passed a resolution that strongly encourages its employees and members of the public to wear a mask when unable to socially distance while inside county facilities, or while conducting official county business elsewhere, such as someone’s home.
The resolution comes as COVID-19 cases in Williams County are spiking, with 118 active confirmed cases, 101 of them in the last seven days. The county has the seventh highest numbers of active coronavirus cases in North Dakota.
On Friday, Williams County also had a record 12 of its employees out for quarantine, Williams County Human Resources Director Helen Askim told commissioners.
She is getting more calls from various department heads, wondering about things like mask mandates and temperature checks.
“And we hear things like I don’t wanta sit in my office wearing a mask,” Askim said. “And that wouldn’t be the case. It’s when you can’t have that six feet of separation. That’s when you should wear it, to control the spread. It isn’t while you are in your office.”
A variety of scenarios have also come up during the pandemic, each of which are being handled on a case by case basis by various department heads, Askim said.
A worker has traveled, for example, to the Sturgis rally, Askim said, where there were a number of coronavirus cases. Now the person’s coworkers, particularly those with underlying conditions, are wondering what’s being done by the county to ensure that they are not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
Or, as County Auditor Beth Innis described, people who are coming in off the street for licenses or other services are coughing and hacking the whole time, yet not wearing a mask or trying to social distance.
“It was suggested that maybe we need to close again and make appointments like we used to, because people who are out there aren’t very good at trying to protect us in here,” Innis said.
Askim said many people, herself included, have long had the habit of working through a cold if it’s just a little case of the sniffles. But now, with COVID-19, that could be deadly to someone who has underlying conditions.
There are of course many disparate departments within the county, making any one-size-fits-all policy difficult, Askim Acknowledged. But the issues go beyond just employee health and safety. It’s also a continuity of government issue.
“We are asking employees to avoid going out to lunch together as a whole team, because we have had the scenario that if you have a positive person at the lunch, you end up with a whole bunch of people quarantined,” Askim said.
Askim said she is not in a position to mandate masks and temperature checks. Some department heads are also feeling uncomfortable making decisions like this on their own, and so she is bringing the matter to commissioners for discussion and guidance, because the issues are complex.
Commissioner Cory Hanson said he doesn’t believe that any mask mandates can be enforced.
Hanson likened it to working as a volunteer at the football game, where about 10 people voluntarily wore masks.
While people could take the position that they won’t wear a mask until forced to by a mandate, he feels that people are grownups, and should be able to decide to do it because it is one thing they can do to help the team perhaps get through the entire football season.
Commissioner David Montgomery said he agrees with Hanson in that managing a mandate is probably not something the county can do.
“I guess my opinion would be that we stress to the staff and the public that we strongly encourage them to wear the mask,” he said. “And that we have within our county policy a zero tolerance so to speak for bullying of those who choose to wear a mask and for those who choose not to.”
Commissioner Beau Anderson said the fact that some departments face different situations, some requiring more close contact than others, is a good point to keep in mind.
“We are all old enough to know when we are too close to someone,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Kemp, meanwhile, said it is important that people understand that if someone is wearing a mask that’s not something intended to personally affect you.
“They are intending to help the people around them,” Kemp said.
Directed Special Assistant States Attorney Karen Prout agreed that enforcing a mask mandate on the general public would be problematic, particularly as the Americans With Disabilities Act would mandate access for some who may have legitimate conditions such as COPD or emphysema that could preclude wearing a mask. The courthouse would also likely require direction from the North Dakota Supreme Court.
But the situation is different for employees.
“You can enforce a mask mandate for employees just like you do a dress code,” she said.
ADA issues could be readily handled. If someone has a doctor’s excuse, they would not be required to wear a mask.
Kemp asked if the county can procure disposable masks and hand sanitizer to place at the doors with signage that says the public is encouraged to wear a mask.
Montgomery suggested Askim keep commissioners apprised of the situation, so that the policy can be revised if needed.
“If it continues to rise and get worse, both publicly and within the county, then we probably have to make a bigger decision,” he said. “Just my opinion.”