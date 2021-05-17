With new guidance on mask wearing announced last week, mask requirements around the area are being lifted.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its suggested guidelines for mask wearing for people who are fully vaccinated. The CDC said masks and social distancing aren’t required for fully vaccinated people.
On Monday, the North Dakota Department of Health announced it would start offering the same guidance.
"The CDC has announced that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors. Therefore, we, at the Department of Health, are aligning with the CDC recommendation,” NDDOH State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said.
A recommendation remains that everyone wears masks when they are in a health care setting, when they are traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks. Also, vaccinated people who have weakened immune systems should consult with their physician to determine the best course of action for them.
"Breakthrough cases will continue to be seen, but as we have learned from experience with historical vaccines such as polio and varicella, the spread is greatly diminished in communities as more people participate in vaccination efforts," NDDoH Chief of Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Kirby Kruger said. "According to the CDC, vaccines for chickenpox are between 88%-98% effective. COVID-19 vaccines have very high level of effectiveness. This is encouraging news. North Dakotans are slowing and can stop the spread of COVID-19 by continued and expanded participation in vaccination efforts."
People are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In addition to the announcement from the state, Williston State College will also end its mask mandate.
“Williston State College is committed to a return to a more typical campus atmosphere as we move into the summer and prepare for the fall of 2021,” WSC President John Miller wrote in a message to campus. “We will reestablish a regular working and learning environment, reimplement a full schedule of student opportunities and activities, and once again make the WSC campus and facilities available for community members to use.”
The mandate was dropped Monday, May 17. There will still be disposable masks available around the main entrances to buildings.
Restrictions on the size of gatherings, spectators for sporting events, and other COVID-19 related restrictions will also be lifted.
“If transition plans proceed as expected, WSC campus operations, housing, and food service will return to pre-pandemic operational levels for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year,” Miller wrote.
Miller retires June 30 and Bernell Hirning has been selected to be the next president.
The change in mask guidance comes as vaccinations continue. As of Monday, 47.9% of residents have had at least one vaccine dose, and 43.9% are up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine.
"North Dakotans have come together throughout this pandemic to keep our communities safe, first through mitigation and now through vaccination,” Wehbi said. "More than 50% of adults in the state have already been vaccinated and this number continues to grow. We are grateful for all the hard work and sacrifices made to get us to this point."
The NDDOH is working with regional local public health and medical providers to expand access to vaccines. Vaccine information and locations can be found online at www.health.nd.gov/together