Interim State Health Officer Dr. Paul Mariani amended a state health officer order expanding the state's quarantine order to all close contacts. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
The North Dakota Department of Health has always recommended close contacts quarantine to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but previously the order referred only to household contacts.
“Whenever possible, all close contacts of individuals infected with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days past the last day they were in contact with the person who tested positive,” said Mariani. “Individuals who are named as close contacts and comply with their quarantine are actively protecting older adults in their community. These are our parents and grandparents. Quarantine is not convenient, but it is necessary.”
The order continues to allow essential workforce exemptions for individuals who are close contacts of people testing positive for COVID-19. Exempt individuals include essential critical infrastructure workers as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security.
