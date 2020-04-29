While North Dakota began taking applications for three new kinds of unemployment claims in early April, the newly expanded assistance has yet to arrive for the untold thousands of contract and gig workers in the state who have applied.
Among these is Carrie Longmire, a Grand Forks single mother, who tunes into Gov. Doug Burgum’s daily briefings. She reached out to the Williston Herald after hearing questions asked by the newspaper during the daily briefings to find out what is going on with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Longmire said she has been particularly counting on the benefit, but it has not yet arrived. Meanwhile, May bills are already beginning to pile up, including rent.
“I do staffing and human resources,” she said. “But given the situation and the furloughs, not a lot are hiring right now. Which is also, ultimately, why my work got put on hold.”
Longmire started her business last year. As a startup, much of her savings has been sunk into the new venture, which she said has so far been successful. However, the money that has been coming in over the past year has been just enough to pay bills and continue reinvesting in her business. It hasn't been enough to rebuild any savings yet.
She was particularly relieved when she heard that the CARES Act was going to include funds for 1099 workers.
"I filled out my application as soon as it was up and running, like the very first day," Longmire said. "I haven't heard a word since. I don't know if I filled out my information correctly. I haven't heard anything. I check often. Pretty much multiple times in the morning and afternoon. It's been a waiting game. Hopefully something happens soon."
North Dakota took some 3,500 applications for unemployment claims in the first three or so days of opening up applications for the new benefits, but has experienced several delays along the way.
“One of the items that makes it difficult and that can prolong the implementation of the new programs is the sheer volume of the changes,” North Dakota Job Service Communications Officer Sarah Arntson said. “We are having to implement four extremely significant changes to the UI program in our mainframe.”
These included waiving the waiting week, as well as programming in three completely new benefits, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment benefit that extended 13 more weeks to seasonal type workers who may have exhausted regular unemployment benefits, the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that added $600 to the usual benefit, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which extended benefits to self-employed individuals who normally don’t qualify.
“With the mainframe, the programming cannot occur concurrently,” Arntson said. “We must implement one item, move to the next and then the next. Each of these programs on their own would be multiple month projects to ensure accuracy and to be realistic with employee work hours, however, we have been able to implement the programming changes for waiving the waiting week and FPUC, and now PUA. PEUC will be next.”
The first round of payments are now set to go out Tuesday night, Arntson said. It’s not known how long it will take to distribute all the payments, which will initially come in the form of an electronic debit card.
PUC and PUA will both come on debit cards initially, but claimants will be able to change the payments to direct deposit online using the UIICE claim application.
Gov. Doug Burgum attributed some of the delays to difficulty in programming an “aging mainframe” that he said needs to be retired once this crisis has passed and placed next to one of the state’s “dinosaur exhibits.”
“The federal government came up with a new program in a week,” he said. “We’re trying to get that into a system to make automatic payments to thousands of people.”
That involved finding vendors who could work with the existing but outdated system without completely crashing it.
Burgum said most of the backlog is now clear.