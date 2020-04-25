The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has broken 800 in North Dakota and authorities have reported another death, bringing the pandemic's toll to 16 dead statewide.
The man who died was in his 90s and lived in Cass County, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. He had underlying health conditions.
The state added 56 new confirmed cases to the total and received a total of 1,901 test results, by far the largest number in a single day so far.
There have been 19,350 tests performed statewide so far. The state lists 803 confirmed cases as of Saturday, April 25, and said 310 people have recovered. Seventeen are currently hospitalized and a total of 70 have been hospitalized to date.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County - 1
Burleigh County – 6
Cass County – 40
Grand Forks County – 3
McKenzie County – 2
Morton County – 1
Pembina – 1
Stutsman – 1
Wells - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
19,350 – Total Tested (+1,901 individuals from yesterday)
18,547 – Total Negative (+1,846 individuals from yesterday)
803 – Total Positive (+56 individuals from yesterday)
Please note: a previously reported case from Cass County, after investigation, was determined to be from out of state and was removed from the total number.
70 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
310 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)
16 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)