The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today the application deadlines for both the Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning and Main Street Vibrancy Grants have been extended until July 31, 2020.
The announcement was made in response to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.
“Due to the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on North Dakota communities, Commerce has decided to provide communities and organizations more time to prepare grant applications,” Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “Delaying the deadlines will also allow communities to take stock of the impacts of COVID-19, reassess community priorities as necessary and act accordingly.”
North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative provides community leaders with direct access to tools and resources to capitalize on their community’s strengths and make sound planning decisions. These efforts help create vibrant communities that attract and retain the 21st century workforce North Dakota needs to compete and succeed in a global economy
More information about the Main Street Initiative and available grants can be found at https://belegendary.link/NDmsi
Resources for businesses and employers impacted by COVID-19 can be found at https://belegendary.link/COVID19BusinessResources