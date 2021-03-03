Everyone in priority groups 1B and 1C is now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination through Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
This includes but is not limited to childcare and school workers, any individual with one or more high risk medical conditions and essential workers along with anyone in the previous priority groups.
The announcement comes just two days after the UMDHU announced anyone with two or more qualifying health conditions could sign up for a vaccine clinic and one day after President Joe Biden announced all adults in the United States could expect to be vaccinated by the end of May.
Clinics are planned for Crosby, Stanley, Watford City and Williston. Currently, the UMDHU has the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses for total efficacy. The second dose is supposed to come at least 21 days after the first.
To register for a vaccine dose, people must visit https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov. People without internet access can reach out to friends or family for assistance. The Williston Library and the Williston Senior Center and are also willing to help get people registered online. Masks are required for the clinic, and patients are asked not to come more than 15 minutes early for their appointment. Patients need to plan to stay for 15 minutes after receiving vaccine.