On Friday, May 1, fitness facilities across Williston opened their doors for the first time since executive orders from North Dakota governor Doug Burgum were instituted as preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Williston Area Recreation Center are among the local clubs who have officially re-opened. However, there are strict guidelines that the ARC has implemented during their "soft opening" to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The soft opening regulations will stay in effect through May 8. After that date, those restrictions will be re-evaluated according to ARC executive director Darin Krueger.
Normally open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays, the club now closes at 8 p.m. as a way to allow more time for sanitizing. On weekends, the ARC will also close two hours early, shutting down business hours at 7 p.m. In addition, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the cardio area, and no more than 35 will be permitted in the weight room facility.
Access to the indoor track is still permitted, however, swimming, basketball, baseball, tennis and virtual golf activities have been suspended until further notice. Participation for boot camp fitness classes, as well as yoga and pilates, has been limited to 10-14 people per class, and the senior lounge area has also been closed. Children under the age of 16 will not be permitted to enter the club at this time.
According Krueger, who has worked at the club for the past 13 years, he states that these preventative measures were put in place in the best interest of both club members, as well as the entire Williston community.
"We know that people need a place to exercise at this time, but we also want to respect everybody's safety as well," Krueger told the Williston Herald. "We plan to slowly open up more of the building, and if everything goes well, I hope to be fully operational by June 1. It's definitely going to be a challenge though, there is no question about that."
Meanwhile, other gyms in the area such as Anytime Fitness have also limited their hours of operation. As of May 2, the Williston location now operates from 5 a.m. until midnight with no access to men's and women's showers. The Pitt House of Gainz will operate from 4 a.m. to midnight, and enforce a policy of no more than 30 members in the gym at the same time. At Full Circle Strength Systems, they have instituted a lower member limit of 25 and have suspended 24-hour access to the club, revising their operation hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
Despite these restrictions from the ARC and other local gyms, Krueger says that registration for summer programs remains on-going. The executive director adds that he looks forward to getting back to normal as soon as possible.
"As a community, we will all have to adjust to a new normal, whatever that happens to be. We will make decisions for our facility based on data we get from the governor, and the main goal is to keep everybody safe," Krueger says.