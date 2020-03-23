The Williston ARC was supposed to host a Super Smash Bros. tournament on Saturday, March 28. That was, of course, before the nationwide coronavirus scare interrupted those plans.
Despite the unforeseen set of circumstances, local gaming enthusiasts have continued to practice on their own, in anticipation of future tournaments that may be held at the ARC. One of those gamers is 17-year old Caleb Prout, who along with Smash Bros. teammate Cole Haskins, also of Williston High, eagerly awaits the next gaming tournament.
“I’m still playing online everyday, because it’s not like we can do much outside anyway,” Prout laughs. “I’m not the best at it, but I think I’m getting better at it.”
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. is a combat fighting crossover for the Nintendo Switch that features over 70 characters from different popular gaming titles such as Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong and Street Fighter II. Of the multitude of characters available in the game, Prout says his favorite one to play as is Ike, a purple-haired warrior who wields a large gold sword.
Prout tells the Williston Herald that the difficulty level of the online game is what makes Super Smash Bros. such an intriguing play.
“I play other online games like Apex Legends, and that one is fun too, but Super Smash Bros. is different because there’s a different skill set you need to have in order to get really good at it. You need to learn each character really well, and it requires a ton of practice,” Prout shares.
In fact, Prout and Haskins both competed in the last Williston ARC eSports tournament, which took place back on Feb. 22. The duo reached the semifinals in an eight-team field, but eventually came up short in that round. Whenever tournament play resumes, Prout expects even more teams to take part in the competition. He, along with Haskins, has the goal to get even further than the semifinals in the next competition.
“The eSports genre is getting pretty competitive lately in town, and from what I heard, there were alot more teams signed up to play in the ARC’s second tournament before everything got cancelled. Once everything gets going again, the goal is just to win the whole thing this time,” Prout adds.