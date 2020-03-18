As the state announced its first confirmed case of community transmission of COVID-19, closures and delays continued to mount even as national leaders worked on a relief package.
Two new cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, March 18. One, a woman in her 30s who lives in Morton County is the first confirmed example of community transmission of the disease. The second case was a girl or young woman between the ages of 10 and 19 in Morton County.
Williams County announced it was going to close all of its public buildings starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
To ensure the continuity of county government services, employees will remain working and will be able to assist citizens by phone or email.
Because the closure also includes the courthouse, county officials are still working on making sure people interested in a hearing will be able to attend. All jury trials have been canceled, but some other hearings are occuring.
"Our courthouse security team is going to have to screen individuals coming in," Williams County Sheriff Verlan Kvande told the Williston Herald.
He said he was going to speak to the county's judges about how the public would be able to watch or listen to open hearings.
Williston State College is also limiting contact to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Effective March 18, through April 3, only employees considered “operationally essential” will report to campus for work. All other employees will work remotely off-campus.
The campus is not closing, college President John Miller said in a news release.
"The actions we have taken over the last week will lead to some reduced operations and many ongoing questions, but WSC will continue to provide educational access and opportunities for our students and stakeholders," Miller said. "I ask for your patience and cooperation as we work through these truly unprecedented times."
National response
A multi-billion dollar coronavirus aid package is on its way to President Donald Trump’s desk, with the Senate’s passage on Wednesday of what both sides of the aisle are touting as a bipartisan achievement.
The bill is the second of multiple packages Congress is working on to bolster the health care sector and reduce the economic impacts of the new and emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
Key features of the bill, which passed 90 to 8, include:
- Free testing for COVID-19 under all insurance plans and for the uninsured
- $64 million to the Indian Health Services and $60 million to the Veterans Administration to cover testing
- $1 billion in emergency unemployment benefits
- An emergency increase in the federal medical assistance percentage, which means states will get more funding for Medicaid
- $250 million for senior nutrition programs, including meal delivery
- Up to two weeks of paid leave for employees of small businesses, and up to 10 additional weeks of partial paid leave for parents employed by small businesses whose school or daycare has closed
- More than $1 billion in food assistance, including $400 million for local food banks to meet increased demand, and $500 million for WIC to support low income pregnant women and mothers with young children who lose their jobs or are laid off due to COVID-19
- Flexibility for school lunch programs to provide meals to low-income students even if schools are closed
House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the bill is missing key provisions, and that he plans to keep the Senate in session to draft a third coronavirus aid package that will target more aid to individual Americans and families and stabilize the American economy.
The third aid package, under discussion with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, could total as much as $1 trillion dollars and might include direct cash payments to Americans, as well as grants and loans for struggling or shuttered businesses.
“It is my intention that the Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps, above and beyond what the House passed, to help our strong nation and our strong underlying economy weather this storm,” McConnell said in a media release on his website.
North Dakota and Montana’s Congressional delegations said the phase 2 coronavirus aid bill will provide vital relief to American workers and small businesses.
“It also provides flexibility for the Administration to direct assistance where it’s needed most,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. said. “This legislation is an important step, and its passage is a necessity for the American people. Several of my colleagues have already offered good amendments to this bill and excellent ideas to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus. However, we cannot let perfect be the enemy of good.”
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said the bill preserved key priorities of his.
“This bill ensures Montana families don’t have to choose between their health and a paycheck,” he said. “It waives costs for testing and protects some of our most vulnerable during this hard time. We’re already working hard on next steps in the Senate on a major economic recovery package which will provide additional relief for our working families, workers and small businesses.”
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the bill helps ensure everyone is getting the support they need while efforts continue to stop COVID-19 from spreading.
“Broad access to diagnostic tests for the disease are critical to help officials and the public make informed decisions, and the unemployment, paid leave, and nutrition provisions will provide much-needed support for those whose family, school and work lives are disrupted.”
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., called it a critical step forward, although he did quibble with the Senate taking the weekend off.
“What we should have done — we should have stuck around and done the people’s work, but instead my friends in the Majority decided we should operate business as usual and take off Friday and take off the weekend and go home,” Tester said. “Well, this is not business as usual…Millions of Americans are waiting for the Senate to act…[This bill] is an important start towards providing needed relief. It provides free testing, sick leave, and unemployment insurance for those losing their jobs through no fault of their own.”