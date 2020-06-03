Since the announcement of a new phase in the state’s plans to reopen, local businesses have been adjusting to the new standard of normalcy.
On Friday, May 29, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced the state is moving to the next phase of its ND Smart Restart plan. Under the color-coded health guidance system in the ND Smart Restart plan, the change moved the state out of the yellow, or moderate risk level, and into the green, or low-risk level.
At Headlines, a beauty salon in Williston, business owner Gayle Wiedrich told the Williston Herald that while it is up to a client’s discretion whether to wear protective face masks in the building, her staff of three is adhering to the Smart Restart guidelines by wearing masks. Headlines, which officially re-opened on May 1, has also expanded business hours to include Mondays, in an effort to space out more appointments for social distancing purposes.
“It’s been a little different, and it’s taking some time to get used to, but this is the new normal I guess,” the business owner of 25 years said. “We don’t book appointments that close together anymore, so instead of having maybe five customers at once, we are having about three at a time, depending if it’s for a haircut or coloring. By staying open Monday through Saturday now, it’s tough on everybody because we are working more hours.”
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army thrift store, which re-opened two weeks ago, is also adhering to social distancing precautions, limiting store occupancy to 10 people at a time. The shop, which has a front and a back entrance, has closed the back entrance for the time being. According to Lt. Joseph Irvine, one of the two Salvation Army officers in Williston, these measures allow shoppers to move around comfortably while respecting the space of others.
“For the most part, I think people have been very considerate and cooperative with our new thrift store policy. Considering the circumstances with so many unknowns, I think things have gone pretty well,” Irvine said.
Starting on June 8, the thrift store, which operates Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m., will also open on Mondays. At the Salvation Army headquarters on Main Street, which has a food pantry, masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer are available for use, at the discretion of each guest.
At Cooks on Main, business owner Angela Skogen said they are operating at 75 percent capacity. Like the Salvation Army, hand sanitizer and masks are available for use at the discretion of the customers. Culinary classes, which usually host 12-18 people per class, remain closed at this time with an estimated return date of July 1.
After the low-risk green threshold, the blue, or “new normal” level, would represent the next phase of the state’s Smart Restart plan. As Wiedrich states, getting to that phase would be a welcomed sight for Williston businesses and consumers alike.
“We’ve been lucky in Williston not to have had the number of COVID-19 cases as some other cities, and I think it is due to our local people taking the necessary precautions. Hopefully soon, we can all get back to our regular routines and move on,” she added.