"When it comes to our maintenance services and parts department, we are seeing a lot of people holding off and waiting right now."
Those were the words of Williston Auto general manager Drew Balogh when asked to describe how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his business to this point.
Balogh states that Williston Auto's parts and services department typically has appointments booked three weeks in advance under normal circumstances, but since the government shutdown of many businesses has taken effect within the state, those appointments have decreased to just one week in advance. He also reveals that there has been a significant drop in the sale of new and used vehicles.
"Normally, we would sell about 145 combined new and used vehicles per month, and I'd say right now, there is about a 35-40 percent decline in sales," Balogh states. "In March, we met our monthly quota in GMC sales figures, but we did not meet our quota for Chevy, Buick and Cadillac products."
Similarly, Duane's Radiator, an auto repair shop in Williston, has also seen a decline in appointment bookings since the executive orders from governor Burgum to shut down businesses took effect; a preventative measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Duane's office manager Mark Kangas told the Williston Herald that before the virus hit, his calendar was booked a month in advance. Now, those scheduled appointments have dwindled down to just a few days in advance. In addition to having fewer appointments, the office manager also says that acquiring auto parts has also been a struggle for the company thus far in the wake of the worldwide pandemic.
"At this point, we've just been taking jobs as they come. On our end, getting parts on time has been a big challenge, so our shipping process has been impacted quite a bit recently," Kangas shares. "Shipping orders that used to take two days, now sometimes take four days. It varies, but I've already seen that happen a couple of times."
Meanwhile in the food service sector, restaurants such as the Hula Fire Grill on Main Street have also been impacted by the coronavirus. According Hilda O'Dell, manager of the Hawaiian cuisine establishment for the past three years, she also has noticed a decline in customers despite still being open for pick-up or delivery. As a result, O'Dell, who has a staff of 10, has limited the hours of operation for her restaurant.
"We've been hit pretty hard, getting people to order out has been a challenge. We have our good days and our bad days, but it's been pretty difficult," O'Dell adds. "Previously, we'd be open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week, now we are open 11 to 2:30, and then we re-open in the evening from 5 to 8 p.m. everyday."
In response to the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus, all three managers also revealed to the Herald that they have either had to reduce employee hours, or layoff workers. Balogh states that Williston Auto recently laid off two employees in the detailing department due to lack of volume.
Like other businesses that are practicing social distancing measures at this time, Williston Auto is allowing customers to purchase their vehicles online and have them delivered without ever stepping foot into the dealership.
In addition, the service of disinfecting vehicles before they arrive at a customer's home has also been made available. Balogh says he hopes preventative measures such as these will help make customers feel safe with the car buying process during this unprecedented situation.
"We are willing to negotiate online or over the phone, and we can send the customer any additional information that they made need before making a purchase," the auto professional continues. "And when it comes to trade-ins, all of that can be handled online as well. We are just trying to help our buyers feel as confident as possible given the usual set of circumstances."