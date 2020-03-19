Calving season is here, and that means many ranchers need to move and sell other cattle, due to limited feed supplies, to make room for more cattle. Others may be planning auctions for land or equipment due to financial situations, or because they have decided to leave the business.
These activities cannot just be halted altogether, but there are precautions the industry can take to help limit the spread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus, according to North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
“Agriculture doesn’t stop; the process of producing food and feed is a year-round job,” Goehring said. “Agriculture provides critical and essential functions for all Americans. We recognize this and understand that livestock markets and ag auction sales still need to happen. There are currently over 100 ag auction sales scheduled for the next two months. We understand the need but ask that certain precautions are taken to mitigate the risk.”
The CDC recommends considering these factors when determining whether to postpone or cancel a mass gathering, including:
• The overall number of attendees
• The number of people attending who are at a greater risk of more serious illness
• The density of attendees within a confined area
• The potential economic impact to participants, attendees, staff, and the larger community
• The level of transmission in your local community and the level of transmission in the areas from which your attendees will travel
Taking those factors into consideration, livestock auction markets and ag auctions can take precautions that will limit contact between people, Goehring said. These include limiting attendance to only bidders and buyers, and when possible, offering online bidding and viewing of the sale.
People should also be encouraged to limit contact and maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between themselves and others whenever possible.
“A positive is that most ag auction sales happen outside, and many livestock auction markets offer an option to view the sale remotely. With a few adjustments, auctions can continue with the essential role they play in agriculture,” Goehring said. “We strongly urge those not feeling well, non-essential and at-risk people to avoid auctions. If your attendance is essential, respect social distancing and practice good hygiene.”
In addition, those wanting to attend the sale should still follow national guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID0-19. Stay home if you feel sick. Practice good hygiene — wash your hands, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.
If anyone in your household has tested positive for coronavirus, keep the entire household home.
Older individuals or those with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease or asthma should stay away from other people.
Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.