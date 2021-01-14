Limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for those over 75

A limited number of vaccine doses earmarked for those 75 and older has arrived at the Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
There will be a limited number of doses available and they are being scheduled on a first-come. first-served basis.
"We are asking that people remain patient as doses come into our area in limited supply," a release announcing the arrival of the first doses reads. "Our offices and other providers will be receiving additional doses in the next few weeks."
In order to get the vaccine, people need to register online at https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/clinic/private_registration/DAZ5Yu. For those who don't have internet access, the can ask for assistance from the Williston Community Library or the Williston Senior Center.
The clinic will be open as long as vaccine doses are available.
"UMDHU continues to ask the communities we serve for patience with us and other providers during this process as we have no control over the amount of vaccine coming in," the release reads. "We encourage people to continue checking our website for information, monitor local media and our social media on who is being vaccinated when."
Anyone in the Phase 1A priority group who hasn't been vaccinated is also now eligible to register. Phase 1A includes health care workers with direct contact with COVID-19, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and first responders.
Phase 1B includes older individuals, people with underlying health conditions, residents and staff of other congregate settings, child care workers, and employees of preschools and kindergarten through 12th grade.