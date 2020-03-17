The 47th annual meeting of the Lignite Energy Council April 15 to 16 in Bismarck is being cancelled to comply with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory issued on March 16. The CDC is recommending non events larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks due to coronavirus, Covid-19.
The group will instead extend its fall meeting to two days, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will have speakers then to address many of the topics that would have been covered in April.
Refunds will be issued via the same method payments were made where possible, or checks will be issued if not.
Elections for the LEC Board of Directors have been conducted online via confidential vote for the past two years, and that will once again be used this year. Election emails will go out in April, with the voting to close April 14.
This is the first time the Lignite Council’s annual meeting has been cancelled in four decades. The Lignite Energy Council is a regional trade association representing North Dakota lignite producers, electric utilities and approximately 250 businesses providing goods and services to the mines and plants. The lignite industry generates approximately $5.7 billion in gross business volume within the state.