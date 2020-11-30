Spring Lake Park is lighting up for the holidays once again, creating a Winter Wonderland for visitors to drive through.
Put together by the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau and with help from the Williston Parks and Recreation District, the month-long attraction features displays from dozens of area businesses and organizations. Along with the thousands of colorful lights on display, the Lights Drive hosts different activities each night.
Due to COVID precautions, in-person activities are prohibited, but visitors can still cruise by the Keel Boat and catch a glimpse of some live reindeer, a unicorn or two, and even take a behind the scenes peek at Santa’s workshop.
Visitors will be given a goodie bag featuring activities and treats and exclusive deals and coupons for various businesses around Williston. As a bonus, the Williston Community Builders have donated gift cards to assorted businesses, which will be randomly dropped into bags throughout the month.
The Holiday Lights Drive runs each night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. until Dec. 31. For a full calendar of events taking place during the Drive, visit www.facebook.com/HolidayLightsDrive.