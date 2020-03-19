The North Dakota Public Service Commission released a statement Thursday, March 19, reminding North Dakotans who need financial assistance with phone or internet service of the Lifeline Program. Lifeline is a program that lowers the monthly cost of phone or internet service for those who qualify.
“Especially now with more people homebound and needing connectivity, this program can make that connectivity affordable,” said Commissioner Randy Christmann, who holds the telecommunications portfolio. “Whether you’re connecting students to the school system, maintaining employment from home, or seeking needed entertainment, this program is here to help you.”
The program is available to qualifying new and current customers with income below a certain threshold, or those who qualify for certain government assistance programs.
Lifeline can only be used for one service in a household and can be applied to either phone or internet. Detailed information about who qualifies and how to apply can be found by visiting www.lifelinesupport.org.