With many organizations offering virtual programs, the Williston Community Library is taking the idea further with their Virtual STEAM program.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the library has not hosted any in-person programming since March. in that time, they have come up with a number of ways to stay connected with their patrons while remaining safe. One such program is the bi-monthly virtual STEAM workshops, hosted by Children's Librarian Morgan Cote. Cote comes up simple projects that kids can do at home with adult supervision, then creates a video of herself reading a story related to the project before demonstrating it.
The best part of the program is that all the materials needed to complete the project are provided. The library puts together 25 kits for each project, which are free to those interested. Cote then uses those supplies and shows step by step how each project is done. Dancing corn kernels, elephant toothpaste and pumpkin volcanoes are just a few of the projects the workshop has done. Library Director Andrea Placher said the projects are meant to be fun while still sneaking some learning in as well.
"We like to come up with things that are easy enough to be done at home, but cool enough that hopefully that science is neat." Placher told the Williston Herald.
Placher said the STEAM workshop and other virtual programs are important for keeping the library involved with the community.
"We want to show our community that even though the library's door's are closed, we are still very busy behind them trying to provide these learning experiences and create these memories for our families," she said. "And not just for the kids, I think a lot the grownups learn from them and enjoy them as well."
Aside from the STEAM activities, the library has a myriad of other resources available that can be accessed virtually, including books, magazines, music and more. Physical materials can still be checked-out with Library Pick-up via the website or by calling ahead. Placher said the library recently purchased an app called Tumblebooks, which is a learning program to assist youth and teens. Placher said the one of the main benefits of Tumblebooks is that kids can access them at any time, rather than having to wait for them to be returned.
Visit www.willistonlibrary.com to take advantage the library's online services. The next virtual STEAM workshop is Friday, Nov 20. Kits can be reserved by calling the Williston Community Library at 701-774-8805. The STEAM project will be released at 4 p.m. on Nov 20 on the library's Facebook and YouTube page.