Add Liberty Midstream to the list of companies announcing cost-cutting measures amid the Russia-OPEC price war.
The Denver-based company issued a media release today stating that the members of its executive team have voluntarily requested a base salary reduction of 20 percent effective April 1.
This is amid evaluation of other cost-cutting measures the company, which is an independent provider of hydraulic fracturing services, might consider in a market that is racing to the bottom on word that Saudi Arabia will not only cut its crude price to Asia and Europe, but pump 2 million more gallons of oil per day.
The country’s decision followed Russia’s decision to reject a 1.5 million reduction to production during recent OPEC+ talks.
“I am very proud of the dedication of our employees in this unprecedented environment,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Wright said. “As leaders of this organization, the executive management team unanimously elected to reduce base salaries by 20% in addition to significant variable compensation reductions for the foreseeable future, as we evaluate all actions to preserve the quality of service for our customers, returns for our investors and maintain our commitment to Liberty culture.”
Wright expressed confidence that Liberty will be able to navigate the downturn in price, now hovering in the mid $30 range.
“We have the best talent who lead the industry in execution, and our team is working diligently with our partners to help them manage their businesses in an uncertain environment,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the focus, dedication and hard work of our employees, combined with deep relationships with our partners, a prudent approach to investment and a strong balance sheet, will allow us to navigate the current environment and position us favorably as conditions improve.”
Liberty is the third Bakken company in the oil and gas sector to publicly announce significant cuts to planned 2020 capital expenditures. ONEOK and Marathon Oil both announced $500 million spending cuts in light of the ongoing Russia-OPEC price war.
ONEOK will delay expansion of its Demicks Lake gas processing plant, and reduce the scope of its Elk Creek NGLs pipeline, increasing its capacity incrementally, as customer demand warrants.
Most of Marathon’s cuts appear to be in other plays.
It’s cutting rigs and completion crews in Oklahoma and the Delaware. A media release said it would “optimize” operations in the Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company did not respond to an emailed inquiry as to what that optimization might entail.