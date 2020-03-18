An attorney for a 17-year-old accused of murder has asked a judge for an exception to a ruling suspending jury trials in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin Chapman, one the lawyers representing Ian Laboyd, filed a request Tuesday, March 17, asking that Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson consult with the North Dakota Supreme Court to get permission to start Laboyd'd trial on April 13. On Monday, the Supreme Court issued an order suspending all jury trial until April 24.
Laboyd was arrested in November and accused of shooting two 19-year-olds, one of whom died. He was charged as an adult in December and Chapman filed a request for a speedy trial on Laboyd's behalf in January.
Laboyd has been charged with murder, attempted murder, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.
Chapman wrote in his request that Laboyd's young age, the fact he has been in custody since Nov. 11, the complexity and length of the trial and the preparation already completed meant keeping the trial date made more sense.
It was unclear if Johnson would take up Chapman's request. The original order from the Supreme Court did include a provision that allowed a judge to request permission to hold a trial.
A subsequent version of the order removed that section. Johnson noted there no longer was a way to ask for an exception.
"This trial, with its large jury pool and significant community interest (more spectators) is exactly the type of event that should be postponed to slow the transmission of the virus," Johnson wrote in an email to Chapman and Kelly Dillon, an assistant attorney general prosecuting the case. "Although none of us know for certain what the status of COVID-19 will be in a month, I suspect it will still be a significant issue."