Extra innings is something we have always loved about the game of baseball.
If the outcome can’t be decided in say nine innings, the game goes on until a victor is decided, or perhaps the elements come into play.
The sad part is this is no game as the coronavirus (COVID-19) has raised its ugly head and like it or not, everyone is being impacted.
This my friends is way beyond the likes of Williston, Williams County or even North Dakota.
What we are facing has spanned the globe and who knows how many extra innings will be needed for the final out.
The worst part about all of this is the fact that when all is said and done, there will be no winner.
At this stage nobody can predict the outcome, while prayer, along with all other resources are being put to use.
Our hope is a miracle vaccine can be found soon, putting an end to the grip this virus has unleashed.
We spoke earlier of baseball, the thought of professional baseball players being sidelined, while fans sit in the dark, anticipating the opening pitch.
While baseball is a disappointment to many, just imagine the worldwide impact with the announcement to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games set for Tokyo, Japan.
This event also struck home as world-class swimmer Katie Ledecky has deep roots in Williston.
Her mother is Mary Gen (Ledecky) Hagan, the daughter of Kathleen and the late Dr. E.J. “Bud” Hagan.
You should know the swimming pool area at the Williston ARC is named in honor of Dr. Hagan.
Katie was almost certain to cash in with several gold medals during her time in the water this year, while her teammates had the same idea.
When interviewed on national television recently Katie took it like a real champion, being more concerned about the health and the effort to stop the spread, being the top priority now.
AGREES WITH DELAY
While no doubt disappointed, Katie pointed to the fact she was happy with the decision to postpone the Olympic Games, taking away the waiting game for all of the athletes.
Katie is a 5-time Olympic gold medal winner, while she has also earned 15 world gold medals, the most in the history for female swimmers.
This all started at the tender age of 15, now 23, she lays claim to several Olympic and world records, in several distance races.
Now Katie will have to adjust her training routine as she prepares for an event to be held in the future.
She swam collegiality at Stanford before making the decision to turn pro.
Meanwhile, swimming pools have been shut down and Katie, like the rest of us will have to wait things out.
However, the dates for Tokyo 2021 have now been set at July 23 to Aug. 8, with the Paralympics set for Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.
We send out a Scope Salute to Katie and her fellow Olympians as they now must regroup and get ready for 2021.
BAND DAY DELAYED
While we speak of baseball and the Olympic Games suffering a setback, the shock wave comes on Monday when we learned the 93rd annual Band Day Festival is being called off for now.
In the many years we were involved in the festival, we recall the event being called off only once, due to rain.
Organizers decided this time it was best to call off the May 9 date, with the uncertainty of the virus.
We send a Scope Salute to those folks for making a good decision.
Hey, the best news that comes out of this is the fact plans now turn to hosting a similar event this fall.
You will have to hold the phone on a date, as is this case, along with many of your favorite activities that have been affected.
NO WCA CONCERTS
While on the subject of favorite events, the Williston Concert Association certainly fits that category.
We also learned on Monday the WCA has cancelled the final two concerts, however the door was left open.
At this point the stage is silent, however there is a chance to have one reset for summer or early fall.
Once again the WCA joins all of the others events, waiting to see what lies ahead.
ACTION IN MEDORA
The good folks in Medora have been working hard to be ready for opening day at the famed Medora Musical.
A number of new activities have been lined up to showcase this season.
As of right now, while the work goes on behind the scenes, the fate of Medora opening on time is also in the hands of the virus.
Right now there are a number of summer positions still open and they need to be filled.
Medora is a favorite place to visit for locals, while bus tour companies from across the country make this a part of the package.
You can learn more visiting http://www.medora.com or call 1-800-MEDORA1.
FEEL SAD FOR
All schools across the country are making efforts to teach and finish out the season with online instruction.
While many were not ready for this, the talented instructors pushed forward and the teaching goes on.
What makes us especially sad is the fact high school seniors will be cheated out of graduation, along with a number of social events.
Hopefully some of this can be salvaged.
The same can be said for college graduates at all levels, and the list goes on, and on, and on.
It would be impossible to list the wide impact from all this, including this newspaper.
RUNS EVEN DEEPER
It’s hard to imagine not being able to get together with your old coffee buddy.
At the same time elderly who have a spouse in a nursing facility are having to adjust, as they are cut off from each other during this time.
Folks are in disbelief, as even the routine of being free to go to church activities has now shifted to the airwaves.
During this time funerals are being limited, with only family and a few friends allowed to attend.
On that note, we extend thoughts and prayers to the family of Linus Eder, who at the age of 90 was laid to rest.
Linus was a long-time employee of Wick Communications and we worked with him for a spell at Herald-Reporter Printers.
He spent his work years printing, binding and filling the needs of school, business and individuals for a very long time.
Hey, we even shared the same birthday, December 29.
Linus, a knowledgeable sports fan, was always fun to spend time with.
We send him off with a Scope Salute and another salute for this Korean veteran.
May he rest in Peace!
SAFE IN NASHVILLE
Jim Ed Hodges and Celeste Krenz are two names we have followed over the years.
With the recent devastating storms in the Nashville area, we had to check in and see how they were doing.
We learned both were doing well and avoided major property loss, although Jim Ed noted his car took some damage.
Then, boom, the virus popped up, only adding to the recovery efforts.
Jim Ed, who hails from the Culbertson, Montana area, plays fiddle in the Craig Morgan band.
Celeste is a local vocal favorite and has performed back in her home area several times.
Who knows, maybe they will join with other professional entertainers who have turned to Facebook to spread joy through music.
