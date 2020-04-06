Kat Perkins will host a Facebook Live concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank on Friday, April 10, beginning at 7 p.m. (Central Time). The concert can be viewed on the Facebook pages for both Perkins (@katperkinsmusic) and the Great Plains Food Bank (@NDFoodBank).
During her concert Friday, fans will be able to interact and make song requests through comments and make donations to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank during this difficult time for many children, seniors and families in the region. Originally from Scranton, N.D., Perkins is currently a Minneapolis-based recording artist and nationally recognized motivational speaker and was a semi-finalist during season six of “The Voice.”
The Great Plains Food Bank officially kicked-off its COVID-19 concert series one week ago with Blind Joe.