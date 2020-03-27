While we’re all practicing social distancing, it can be tough to find the will to care about appearance. However, just because we’re stuck away from others doesn’t mean a spa day is out of reach.
To give your face that spa day glow, a facial scrub is the first step and you can make one from common home ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk together ⅛ cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Once combined, add 2 teaspoons of sugar and mix. Very gently rub the combination on your face for 2 minutes then rinse with warm water and moisturize promptly for that exfoliation glow.
For ladies missing the hair salon, there is a home hair treatment that can restore the life and shine back to your hair using common kitchen ingredients. Combine 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 3 separated egg whites. Whisk until it is a mousse like consistency then rub the mix into your hair starting at the roots and working towards the tips. Keep your hair covered for about a half hour using plastic wrap or a shower cap, then shampoo and rinse for luxurious restored hair.
For some, waxing is a must but having a wax is impossible at this time. Thankfully there is a homemade wax recipe that works like a charm. First, in a medium-sized pot on the stove add ½ cup white sugar, ⅛ cup lemon juice, and 1 cup. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat then reduce the heat to medium. Remove the pot from heat when the mixture turns golden brown and pour it into a bowl or jar and let it cool for 30 minutes. After it is a temperature that can be handled, cut up strips of old fabric or cheese cloth and apply to skin. Waxing is never pain free but the honey helps with the pain and helps prevent waxing burn afterwards.
No matter the circumstances, the spa is only as far as your kitchen.