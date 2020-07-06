This month’s Farmers to Families food boxes will be coming in on July 9 and July 23. Here’s what you need to know:
1. There will be 1,400 boxes coming on each date for distribution from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. This is a new time frame for pickup than before.
2. Boxes do tend to run out fast, so plan to arrive earlier rather than later. Cars may begin lining up for the contact-free distribution up to one hour before.
3. There are no income guidelines for this program. Anyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who is in need of food may pick up a box. You'll be asked how many people in the household, mainly so Great Plains can report how many are helped by this USDA pandemic relief program.
4. Deliveries are available, and caregivers who know of individuals needing food may even pick up more than one box. Call Great Plains Food Bank’s Regional Manager Rachel Monge at 701-390-2513 for details.
5. The program is intended to help three broad groups. First, every box has an assortment of produce grown by American farmers, such as apples, potatoes, carrots, and other crops. Then regional packagers put the boxes together. Lastly, they're sent to entities like Great Plains Food Bank for distribution to families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.