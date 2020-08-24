The pandemic has inspired many “COVID-19 Victory” gardens this year, and inspired a run on canning supplies at most area stores, but not everyone thinks of their garden as a battle. And for some, a garden is victory over life in general.
Joy Rasmussen, 85, of the Dagmar, Montana area, wrote in response to my query about COVID-19 gardens, “I never thought of my garden as a victory garden. We used to do those back during World War II. I have a garden every year, and enjoy it so much.”
Rasmussen, being 85, thinks about quitting the gardening gig every year, but there’s something about putting a seed in the ground that is just completely irresistible. There’s magic in the life that springs from those tiny pebbles, dropped by your hand in rows or pleasing drifts. And so you’ll find the usual suspects in her garden this year. Asparagus, green onions, radishes. Spinach, Swiss chard, and lettuce. Zucchini, peas, and more.
By July, Rasmussen said she already had her third pulling of rhubarb plants. The corn, potatoes, beans, squash, melons and peppers were also doing well, as were beautiful yellow roses, colorful purple irises and bright white daisies.
“Oh, and a couple of celery plants,” she added.
Don’t forget the celery. So crunchy, so nutty, especially when it’s freshly plucked from under a clear blue sky with sunflowers nodding in the breeze.
One year, Rasmussen prepared a spread sheet for her produce, to calculate the grocery value of what she had grown.
“It amounted to $4,000 worth of food,” she said. “We gave most of it away.”
Still, it’s not all roses and sunshine and crunchy celery in her garden, Rasmussen admits.
“My biggest problem is the purslane that insists it belongs in my garden,” she wrote. “People claim it is good for you and good in salads or cooked. I have tried it, and in my mind, it is just a weed.”
Indeed we agree, Joy. Purslane is pesky. And no matter how much you pick at it, it does just seem to come running back for more.