The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the cancellation of The Johnny Holm Band concert, which had been scheduled for Friday, July 17.
In a release, the CVB stated that, because of a number of variables, the concert committee opted to cancel the event and refund ticket-holders. Tickets obtained online will be refunded via the payment method used for purchase within the next three weeks.
"The decision to cancel this concert truly came down to crowd control," Ashley Oyloe, Events & Convention Service coordinator for the CVB told the Williston Herald. "There is a different atmosphere that comes with a Johnny concert. He is a born and bred hype man and is awesome at what he does. That’s why people book him year after year."
Oyloe said the decision to cancel was a difficult one, as the band is one of the Upper Missouri Valley Fair's top attractions year after year. But, she said, safety is the first priority.
"As event coordinators and leaders in the community we live and raise our families in, we take the job of making events the best and safest they can be, very seriously," she said. "The decision to cancel this event did not come without some tears and some hard phone calls. The outpouring of kind words has been like a second wind to us. The Williston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, along with our amazing sponsors, thanks everyone who continues to support events that happen in Williston. This community never ceases to amaze us and it makes the good and the bad times easier to withstand."
If you have questions about your refund, please contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041. The Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market event is still being held as scheduled at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.