The trustees of the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust have awarded eight grants totaling $139,500 to worthwhile organizations seeking to improve the quality of life in western North Dakota. These grants mark the third funding cycle of community investments to come from the Trust since its establishment in 2018.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue John & Elaine’s legacy in the communities of the greater Divide County area through the investments made by the Andrist Trust,” remarked Steve Andrist, Trustee.
Successful grant applicants were selected because of their demonstrated and predicted future impact on the area by supporting community and economic development, arts and culture, and innovation. The organizations receiving funds include:
- Journal Publishing, Inc.: $60,500 to support community journalism during COVID-19 and beyond.
- International Music Camp: $25,000 to support their COVID-19 Stabilization Fund, which will allow for continued operations during and beyond the pandemic.
- Divide County Museum & Historical Society: $20,000 to construct a new building to house and display the Charlotte Mehmke Collection of steamers, gas tractors, and other items.
- Upper Missouri Lutheran Bible Camp: $15,000 to support safe alternatives and connections for campers during COVID-19.
- Wildrose Golf Association: $8,000 to replace sand greens with astroturf on the Wildrose golf course.
- Farm Rescue: $5,000 to support the operations of Farm Rescue that benefit western North Dakota farmers in need.
- Prairie Tumbleweeds: $3,000 to replace aging windows in their facility.
- Veterans Rock Project: $3,000 to support a monument to commemorate veteran’s and the military in Divide County.
“Through the Trust, we have been able to invest nearly $400,000 in community projects through 2020,” remarked Levi Andrist, trustee. “We are excited to continue investing in the communities of northwest North Dakota and beyond.”
The John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust’s community investments are administered by the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation. The next opportunity to request funds from the John & Elaine Andrist Charitable Trust will be in the spring of 2020. Successful applications will align with the Trust’s focus areas, which include: Arts, Culture, & Creativity; Community Development; Economic Development; and Innovation. More information on the John & Elaine Andrist Trust and its community investment process can be found at www.johnandelaineandristcharitabletrust.com.