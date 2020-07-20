The James Memorial Art Center has announce they will have a new twist for their annual Art Splash event.
Art Splash is an annual event at the James that gives first through sixth graders the opportunity to learn about some of the world’s foremost artists, while letting them creating art of their own in the artists’ signature style. Typically held during one day at the facility, COVID-19 concerns have prompted The James to revamp the event, instead creating a week long digital workshop. Participants can enjoy the same art education format, but from the comfort of their own home.
This year, the James has opened up the event to all ages, and participants can stop in to the James Memorial through July 30th to pre-order their Art Splash kit, which will include all the supplies needed for five individual art lessons. The kits can be picked up August 3 to 7, with one video lesson to be released each day from August 10 through August 14. Students will be asked to share their completed projects in the comments section of the videos on the Facebook page, in order to be entered into a drawing to win a prize for each art lesson.
Artists featured this year are Jean Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollack, Andy Warhol and Vincent Van Gogh. Each video will showcase a story about the artist, and a project done in the artist’s style.
“This is one of our most popular events for kids,” Deana Novak, James Vice President told the Williston Herald. “The board was discussing what we could do to keep this going and still maintain social distancing, so we decided a digital format would make the lessons accessible for everyone, and they get to keep all their supplies to continue making art in the future.”
Novak said the kits were made possible thanks to a grant from the United Way. Additionally, the James has a limited number of kits available for scholarship, and to contact the office for more information.
Kits are $35 for James Members or $40 for non-members. Payment is required when you pick up your kit. Kits will be limited so please pre-order your kit, extras will be made and available on a first come first serve basis, only if the amount of pre-orders doesn’t exceed our limit. Students will have access to the pre-recorded art instruction videos at www.thejamesmemorial.org or on the James Memorial Art Center Facebook page.
For more information, call 701-774-3601. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Friday 1-5 p.m.