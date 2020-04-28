The James Memorial Preservation Society will be postponing its Annual Meeting for the year of 2020 due to the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation to limit large gatherings due to COVID-19. The meeting will take place at the James in the Fall. A new meeting date will be announced in the near future. The Annual meeting is for all James Members to come see how your memberships and donations throughout the year have helped the James. It is also an opportunity to share any suggestions you may have to help the James to continue to preserve the building as well as make the art community stronger.
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday 9am-2pm and Friday 1:00pm-5:00pm. There is no admission charge for gallery exhibits. For further information, please contact the James at 701-774-3601.