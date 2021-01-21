February is almost here and love is in the air, or art, according to the James Memorial Art Center.
With the “Love”liest holiday of the year coming up, the James is taking on the role of Cupid with some Valentine’s Day themed art kits for the entire family. The “Love is in the Art” kits feature fun projects and homemade treats with kits for youth, teens and adults.
Like many other non-profits, the James has been affected by the pandemic, losing the ability to raise funds through its usual avenues such as facility rentals and teaching classes. Taking an out-of-the-box approach, the James board came up with the fundraiser as a way to promote the arts while remaining COVID-friendly.
“The James wanted to come up with a creative way to encourage the sharing of art while raising some much needed funds for upcoming exhibits, building needs, and special projects,” Board Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. “What better way to show your love than giving the gift of art!”
Novak said each kit comes with its own unique project, created for each age group. The $10 Child Kit comes with a watercolor set, Valentine’s Day design and treats. The $15 Teen Kit includes a watercolor and marker set with two more detailed designs, and treats. The $20 Adult Kit comes with three scrapbook-style DIY Valentine’s Day cards and treats.
“The kits are designed with age levels in mind so you can tailor your gift to suit your valentine,” Novak said. “The kits would also be a fun treat to purchase for yourself and create some valentine art to gift to others. We are excited to offer in town delivery so you can surprise your Valentine!”
Orders for the kits can be placed until 2 p.m. on Feb 9. Kits can be picked up beginning Feb 10, with in town delivery available on Feb 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a $2 fee.
Kits can be ordered by calling 701-774-3601 and picked up at The James Memorial Art Center at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m.to 5 p.m.