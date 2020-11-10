The James Memorial Art Center brought back a treasured fundraising event, warming the hearts and stomachs of dozens on a cold Tuesday afternoon.
The James hosted "Soup's On," a popular fundraiser that has been wildly successful for the organization in the past. Traditionally held inside the James, COVID-19 precautions caused the James' board to switch up the game, offering a selection of soup for delivery and take-out.
Volunteers made six different soups and dozens of different baked goods, with rolls and bottled water thrown into the order for good measure. Orders started coming in at 10 a.m., with businesses all over Williston ordering lunch for their offices. Board members scrambled to fulfill the orders and get them delivered beginning at 11 a.m., and by 1 p.m. the soup was gone.
"We're thrilled with how well this went over," Board Vice President Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. "This has always been a fun event for us, and has been a favorite for our patrons for many years. We're excited to bring this event back and look forward to doing it again next year."
Novak said the James is hoping to have another Soup's On event in the spring with a different and larger variety of soups to offer. The event was a successful fundraiser for the James, bringing in more than $2,000 for the organization to help with operating expenses.