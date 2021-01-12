James Memorial encourages awareness by asking artists to Put a Mask On It

The James Memorial Art Center is putting a call out for artists for a new exhibition, bringing a little awareness of — and poking some fun at — the current state of affairs.
The exhibition is open to the public and to artists of all ages and skill, with any 2D or 3D medium. There’s only one requirement, and it’s right in the show’s title: Put a Mask On It.
“We are living in a society where masks have become an important part of our daily lives,” said James Board Vice President Deana Novak. “What better way to encourage others to continue to be safe than to use art and have some fun with it!”
The premise is simple: paint a tree, a cow, a building, anything you wish...then put a mask on it. The subject can be wearing a mask, the painting can be of a mask, or even the mask itself can be the canvas. Novak said the possibilities are endless. And while thoughts obviously turn to the masks that have arisen due to the pandemic, Novak said one doesn’t need to limit themselves to that idea. Just simply put a mask on it. Best of all, there will be prizes awarded for the most creative entry for both youth and adult submissions.
Pieces must be dropped off at the James during the last week of January during regular office hours. If pieces are mailed, they must be at the James no later than Jan. 29. Artists may submit up to three pieces.
This exhibit will run from February 1 to 26 in Gallery II. Artwork must be picked up March 1 to 5.
The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. For further information, please contact the James at 701-774-3601.