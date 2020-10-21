Representatives from the National Air Transportations Association visited Williston Basin International Airport to as part of their nationwide tour promoting general aviation.
Airport management and community leaders met at the Overland Aviation facility at XWA on Tuesday, Oct 20 to discuss how general aviation stakeholders facilitate the success of a community and how rural airports such as XWA serve as a runway for economic development, job recovery, and emergency response. The event also highlighted the critical role of the airport and its tenant business’ in assisting throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, during recovery, and beyond.
“This is part of our General Aviation Advancing America tour, and we’re promoting the need for airports and infrastructure as it relates to economic development and job creation for the community,” Senior Vice President of the National Air Transportations Association Ryan Waguespack told the Williston Herald. “Right here in Williston is a great example of general aviation and the services it provides in the area and as it relates to jobs and further progress.”
Airport Director Anthony Dudas said it was a unique opportunity to have an organization like NATA visit, especially to highlight the importance of general aviation. Services such as medical flights, cargo delivery like UPS and FedEx, charter operations and flight training are just a few of the important aspects of general aviation.
“These events and this community outreach is so important to ensure that we have shared understanding as part of the city leadership and the operations of this airport that we are promoting all aspects of aviation, because all of them are economic generators for our region and for our community,” Dudas said. “So whether that be commercial aviation, which everybody always thinks of of course, but we also have a lot of other operations that depend on our airport and are very important to our community.”
As Waguespack pointed out, the aviation industry can have a tremendous impact on a community, whether it be through the transportation of goods, which can effect the economy, as well as tourism and simply getting workers where they need to go. Shawn Wenko, director of Economic Development, shared how the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent downturn in airline travel has affected the local economy.
“I think we took a double hit,” Wenko explained. “The driving economy here is the oil and gas industry, and they were going into a downturn already; it further pummeled that industry with COVID-19 and they’re still just like everyone else, trying to pull themselves back out. I will tell you, however, that we weathered the storm much better than what I thought we would. If you look at the community, it’s still in a growth mode. It’s not the most ideal situation, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel and it’s much better than what it could be.”
Waguespack said working together as a community is what will continue to keep the economy growing, and that his visit to Williston showed him that people in the area are doing just that. Seeing a thriving community, he added, is what will attract people and businesses as they come through the area. And having a new state-of-the-art airport is an important factor to introducing travelers to the area.
“The airport is your front door to the community,” he said. “I say it all the time, this is the first things they see when they arrive and the last thing they see when they leave. It’s a great way to expose your community. It’s the first 90 seconds from when someone comes into your city, if they’re developing, looking to bring jobs in or just prospecting, those first 90 seconds and last 90 seconds make a huge difference.”