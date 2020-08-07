Immunization rates for school children continue to be lower than they were a year ago, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health, and that has state health officials worried about outbreaks of other illnesses concurrent with an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as students head back to classrooms in the fall of 2020.
The drop in the state’s overall immunization rates coincides almost exactly with the pandemic and stay-home orders, when nonessential doctor visits were also being discouraged.
“When we look at 2020 compared to 2019, those decreases really started around the middle of March, and then continued until about the end of May,” said Mary Woinarowicz, North Dakota Immunization Information System Manager for the North Dakota Department of Health.
The numbers are particularly concerning, Woinarowicz added, given that it takes a 95 percent vaccination rate to get to herd immunity, so that those people who cannot be vaccinated due to underlying health conditions will be protected from getting sick.
The state was already not meeting that criteria pre-pandemic, and, with COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise amid the state’s re-opening, that makes any depression in the state’s already lower than desirable vaccination rate even more concerning.
“We don’t want to be in a situation where we have an outbreak of measles at the same time we still have COVID going on,” Woinarowicz said. “The strain on resources would be pretty significant.”
Measles is a viral infection that also starts in the respiratory system, and it remains a significant cause of death worldwide, primarily for children. According to the World Health Organization, measles killed 110,000 worldwide in 2017, a majority of which were children under the age of 5.
Measles has been rising in the United States, as more and more parents have chosen not to get the vaccine for their children, amid concern there might be a link between the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and autism after a faked study was circulated widely online.
A number of studies since that claim surfaced were conducted to investigate this link, but none of found any such link. The original researcher has since admitted he falsified his research, but concerns have nonetheless persisted.
Vaccination rates in McKenzie and Williams County, meanwhile, have followed the same general trends seen statewide, Woinarowicz said, dropping significantly as the pandemic began and continuing to remain depressed through May.
But lately, those rates have been catching up, thanks to to local drive-through clinics organized by Upper Missouri District Health Unit.
Daphne Clark, with UMDHU said they are working on ways to make the vaccinations more accessible to people during the pandemic. That included a drive-through clinic for about 40 Williston High School students to help students them get up-to-date with vaccines.
Students, Clark added, have a deadline of Oct. 1 to meet state requirements for vaccinations so they can return to school
“We would like to get as many people vaccinated before that deadline hits,” she said, adding, “We are still doing appointments at our clinics and reminder calls.”
The clinic may be reached at 701-774-6400 for more information about getting a vaccination.
While vaccination rates do appear to be improving for Williams and McKenzie County, they are still far from the 95 percent goal, and they remain down from last year’s rates for all but one vaccine, according to state immunization data in July.
- DTaP: 73.7 percent, down 1.2 percent McKenzie County and 71 percent, down 4.7 percent Williams County
- Polio: 73.5 percent down .8 percent McKenzie County and 70.3 percent, down 4.9 percent Williams County
- Hep B: 85.3 percent, down 3 percent McKenzie County and 86.8 percent, down 1.7 percent Williams County
- MMR: 72. 6 percent, down .9 percent McKenzie County and 69.2 percent, down 1.7 percent Williams County
- Varicella: 71.4 percent, down .7 percent Mckenzie County and 68.7 percent, down 4.4 percent Williams County
- TDAP: 50.4 percent, down 6.9 percent McKenzie County and 54.2 percent, down 6.8 percent Williams County
- MCV4 (1 dose): 50.1 percent, down 8.6 percent McKenzie County and 56.4 percent, down 5.2 percent Williams County
- MCV4 (2 doses): 42.3 percent, down .5 percent McKenzie County and 51.1 percent, up 2 percent Williams County
Woinarowicz added it will be more important than ever this year for individuals of all ages to consider getting a flu vaccination.
“Data coming out of the CDC and other health organizations suggests that there is a higher risk of mortality when an individual is co-infected with influenza B and COVID-19,” she said. “So getting flu vaccine is going to be incredibly important, along with just in general getting kids caught up on their vaccines.”