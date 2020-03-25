The North Dakota Department of Human Services will hold a second webinar on March 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. Central Time, to provide updated information and answer Medicaid-related questions pertaining to Medicaid services and COVID-19. North Dakota Medicaid providers, advocacy organizations and other stakeholders are invited to participate.
The meeting will be available through Skype video conference at https://bit.ly/2QJtrHW. Attendees can join from any computer or mobile device. The meeting will be recorded and available for later viewing on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/program-policy.html.
Department officials will provide an update on the state’s Medicaid 1135 waiver request approved by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The waiver will allow North Dakota to temporarily change select Medicaid requirements to ensure sufficient health care services and resources are available to meet the needs of individuals enrolled in the program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will also be an update on the Appendix K to the existing 1915© Medicaid waivers that informs CMS of requested changes to waiver operations due to the current state of emergency.
Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids to participate, can contact Stacey Koehly at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.
For more information on the department’s response to COVID-19, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/index.html.