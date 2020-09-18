There are less than 50 days before the Nov. 3 General Election, with ballots starting to go out to overseas voters Friday, Sept. 18, and other ballots starting to go in the mail Thursday, Sept. 24.
North Dakota is the only start in the nation without voter registration. Here’s how you can vote.
Who is eligible?
To be eligible to vote, an individual must be a citizen of the US, a resident of ND, have lived in a precinct for the 30 days before an election, and be 18 years of age or older.
Voters must have ID, in the form of a driver’s license, a non driver ID card or a tribal ID card.
Ways to vote
Unlike the June primary, counties will offer both in-person and mail voting for the General Election. In Williams County, there will be two polling locations for in-person voting on Nov. 3 and multiple dropboxes countywide for ballots. People can vote in person on Nov. 3 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Tioga Community Center, 510 NE Sixth St., or at the Williston Area Recreation Center, 822 18th St. E
Where to vote
There are several ways to submit a ballot.
The first is to return an absentee ballot to the Williams County Auditor’s Office via U.S. Postal Service, postmarked by Nov. 2.
Residents can also drop off a ballot in a secured dropbox before 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Ballot boxes will be installed by mid-September at the following locations:
Grenora City Hall, 204 Main St.
Ray City Hall, 1010 Main St.
Tioga City Hall, 12 First St. NE
Trenton Indian Service Area, 331 Fourth Ave. E
Williams County Administration Building, 206 E. Broadway in Williston
Voters can also return an absentee ballot to the Williams County Auditor’s Office, 206 E. Broadway in Williston. in person by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2
Get a ballot
Applications for mail-in ballots have been sent out, but they can also be picked up at the Auditor’s Office in the Williams County Administration Building or downloaded from vip.sos.nd.gov.