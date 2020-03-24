How to stay fit when all the gyms are closed

Staying inside can make it difficult to stay in shape. Many Williston residents are missing the ARC for their daily exercise routine, but to stay healthy while safe, in-home regimens are a must. Fortunately there are many ways to stay in shape with the help of motivated people sharing their activities.
To start with, there are many apps and online activities to help you stay organized and keep up your indoor training. Asana Rebel makes a free app for beginning yoga with changing daily routines and a log to keep track of your workouts. The Daily Workouts Fitness Trainer is a free app meant specifically for in home workouts. It utilizes basic items found around any American home and changes daily to keep the participants engaged. Sometimes overeating can be a problem when cooped up in the house but there’s an app for that too. Lose It! is a free app that uses barcodes and a massive food category collection to help users manage and balance caloric intake with exercise. By just providing age, height and weight and gender the app makes a basic caloric intake schedule and helps with reminders to exercise.
Along with apps, there are a lot of videos available online. For lightweight workouts that are more tailored to fun, The Fitness Marshall and Popsugar Fitness channels on Youtube offer fun modern dance styles of aerobics for all ages. If you have basic free weights at home, HASfit or Fitness Blender on Youtube might be more fitting. They combine aerobics with basic weight training in home for a vigorous sweaty workout. For the more intense fitness buffs, Nate Bower Fitness is a boxing workout regiment on Youtube. It uses basic military training techniques along with air training to give the user a good fighters workout without all the equipment.
Most homes with teenagers have some sort of gaming system. However, the Xbox and Playstation aren’t just for teens. Sony and Microsoft make many games and activities for staying in shape all available for download. Games like Zumba Fitness and Just Dance have fun routines with catchy music and new stuff to do every day. Games like Shape Up and Xbox Self Defense Training Camp offer a more serious approach to fitness with goal challenges and diet suggestions.
No matter how long we’re stuck inside, there’s no excuse. A good workout is just a click away.