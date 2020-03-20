Most kids are out of school due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19, and some parents are feeling the pressure to keep their kids engaged in learning. Here are some helpful tools and ideas.
Coming up with teaching material is a job best suited for teachers so why not use a curriculum designed by teachers? Scholastic — yes, the people responsible for your childhood book fairs — has daily mini-lessons for grades pre-k -9. These mini-lessons feature a different subject such as history, geography or mathematics along with reading materials like engineering breakthroughs, space exploration and biology research catered to the appropriate age group. It’s a way to keep up the routine of learning in an easy and interesting way. Lessons are available at https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html
Learning is instinctual to kids, and many new college students don’t know basic life skills like how to do taxes or cook basic foods. This time is a great time to teach kids basic life skills as they get ready for adulthood. According to a Porch study of 750 college freshmen from various colleges and universities “25 percent judged themselves incapable of preparing a birthday cake from a boxed mix.” Cooking with your kids can actually be a great learning experience for children and they are statistically more likely to retain the information interacting hands on.
Handling money is a difficult subject but necessary for adulthood. According to a 2016 study from PricewaterhouseCooper, “78 percent of teachers believe they need more appropriate financial curriculum.” Not understanding finances and taxes can be a serious detriment in young adulthood. According to Northwestern Mutual’s 2018 Planning & Progress Study, a majority of credit card debt in young adulthood is due to a lack of understanding of credit and finance. Incharge debt solutions offers an easy to print off lesson plan for fifth through ninth grade that teaches about money and finance. It’s available at https://www.incharge.org/financial-literacy/resources-for-teachers/financial-literacy-for-kids/
Kids like to watch TV, so it’s pretty much inevitable they will end up watching more TV while out of school. Thankfully Netflix, Hulu and Disney all have educational sections on their services. Netflix has classics like The Magic School Bus and Bill Nye the Science Guy. Hulu has Sesame Street, Nasa 360 — a series featuring the history of space exploration — and Mythbusters, which is a fun show that demonstrates the process of the scientific method on various urban myths and movie scenes. Disney+ has Brain Games which is a series that “explores cognitive science by focusing on illusions, psychological experiments, and counterintuitive thinking” and Out of the Box which has activities that small children can do at home.
There is no end to what kids can learn while not in school and there is a lot of help out there for the parent that may be a little nervous about the harder subjects at the click of a button.