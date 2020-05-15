Every county in North Dakota has voted to offer mail-in voting for the June 9 primary election because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
County auditors started mailing applications to voters a few weeks ago and ballots started going in the mail earlier this month. But because North Dakota doesn't have voter registration, maybe you haven't gotten an application.
Don't worry, you can still vote in June — provided you meet the state's eligibility requirements. Here's how.
Applying for a mail-in ballot
If you haven't gotten an application for a mail-in ballot, or if you misplaced your application, never fear. Here's what you need to do.
- Visit vip.sos.nd.gov/absentee/
- Fill in the application
- Print out the finished application
- Sign your application
- Mail your application to your county auditor's office
Voting by mail
All of North Dakota's 53 counties have chosen to offer mail-in voting for the June primary election. Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order also waives the requirement for counties to offer an in-person polling location.
That means if you want to vote you need to apply for a mail-in ballot.
It takes about 10 days for the mail-in ballot request to be processed and a ballot sent out. The state recommends contacting your county auditor if you don't submit your application by May 31, so you can get your ballot in time to vote.
Ballots must be mailed by June 8 or can be dropped off at a dropbox by 4 p.m. June 9.
Important dates
April 24-28 – Applications mailed to all listed in the North Dakota Central Voter File
May 1 – Ballots will begin to be mailed to voters whom submitted applications
May 1 – Accessible ballot marking device for voters needing assistance made available by contacting voters’ county auditor
June 8 – Deadline for ballots returned by mail to be postmarked
June 9 – Deadline to return ballots - All ballots must be received by the County Auditor by 4 p.m.