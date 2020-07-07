How much Paycheck Protection Plan money went to North Dakota businesses?

The U.S. Small Business Administration has released data about the way Paycheck Protection Plan money has been distributed nationwide.
By the numbers
$521,483,817,756: Amount of PPP loans distributed
4,885,388: Number of loans
5,461: Lenders participating
51,125,937: Number of employees supported by PPP loans
66.8%: Percentage of loans under $50,000. Only 0.1% of loans were for more than $5 million
19,724: Number of loans made in North Dakota
$1,765,068,431: Amount of PPP loans distributed in North Dakota
23,104: Number of loans made in Montana
$1,762,484,534: Amount of PPP loans distributed in Montana