How much Paycheck Protection Plan money went to North Dakota businesses?

A state-by-state look at the way Paycheck Protection Plan loans were distributed.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has released data about the way Paycheck Protection Plan money has been distributed nationwide.

By the numbers

$521,483,817,756: Amount of PPP loans distributed

4,885,388: Number of loans

5,461: Lenders participating

51,125,937: Number of employees supported by PPP loans

66.8%: Percentage of loans under $50,000. Only 0.1% of loans were for more than $5 million

19,724: Number of loans made in North Dakota

$1,765,068,431: Amount of PPP loans distributed in North Dakota

23,104: Number of loans made in Montana

$1,762,484,534: Amount of PPP loans distributed in Montana

