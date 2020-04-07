Your Question: I’ve heard reporters ask the Governor various questions pertaining to reporting positive test results belonging to individuals with out of state driver’s licenses. I’d like to know how contact tracing in our communities is accomplished for the individuals who are positive but the result is reported out of state. If you find value in this answer would you ask for this information? — Kimberly Stafford
Answer: According to Gov. Doug Burgum’s answer to this question, the state would inform the provider, who would then inform the individual about their test results. After that, someone would call the individual to ask them what days they were in North Dakota and when they started feeling poorly.
They would also be asked to list any individuals with whom they were closer to 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.
“Then we start calling the next set of people,” Burgum said. “It is labor intensive, and there is a training process.”
Burgum indicated the state is recruiting more people to become involved in contact tracing, which he likened to detective work.
He also suggested that people keep a notebook of all those they have had close contact with, so that if they do fall ill with COVID-19, it will be easier to trace others who might have been exposed.
“I know some citizens might do that if they are really thinking thoughtfully about protecting their loved ones,” Burgum said. “It’s a thoughtful thing to do.”
Nicole Peske, with the Department of Health, meanwhile offered additional information about how contact tracing is done for people with in-state and out-of-state addresses. In the state’s flow chart, tests are first sent to a laboratory, and the physician provides guidelines to the individual while they await the results, including self-isolating for 14 days.
“No matter what address the person lists, our disease control team follows up to establish place of residence and, if it’s determined they’re in North Dakota, they will do the investigation and contact tracing,” Peske said.
Additionally, for any individuals whose mailing address is a different state, those states that are doing contact tracing on individuals would of course discover that the individual is actually living and working in North Dakota, and would send that information to North Dakota disease control to follow up on.