Police work can be hard to do while following the recommended social distancing protocols.
The Williston Police Department has taken some steps to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, but officers are still responding to calls.
"Patrol is still responding as normal," Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks told the Williston Herald. "However, if there's calls we can address via telephone, we'll do that."
The patrol division is also staggering its shifts and starting a virtual roll call so fewer officers need to be in the same place at the same time. The department's investigative division is rotating half the detectives between working from home and working in the office, as well.
In addition, officers have all been issued masks, eye protection, protective suits, gloves and other protective equipment. The administration has also put in place a strict disinfecting policy.
"They've put up a ton of safety guidelines," Hendricks said.
All officers have also gone through safety training about how COVID-19 spreads and have been checked to make sure their masks and other protective equipment fit properly.
For the most part, it's up to each officer when to use the safety gear. Before officers are sent out, dispatchers are asking screening questions about whether the caller has symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
There are some situations where using the protective equipment would be required, depending on the type of call, Hendricks said.