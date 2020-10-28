The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Holiday Lights Parade would look a little different this year, due to COVID-19 precautions.
The annual parade, which makes its way down Main Street on the day after Thanksgiving, typically draws thousands of people lining the streets from the south end of Main Street down to Harmon Park. With large gatherings being cancelled across the state, the Chamber decided to come up with a plan to keep the tradition alive, albeit in an alternate form.
“In an effort to adhere to ND Smart Restart Guidelines, and to ensure the health and safety of our community, this year’s event will look a little different but will allow for the lights and holiday spirit to stick around a lot longer than just one night!” the Chamber said in a statement.
Instead of a parade, the Chamber will be organizing the first Holiday Lights Tour, inviting all local businesses and organizations to decorate their offices, shops, restaurants or parking lots. On Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., the public is invited to load up the family, grab some hot cocoa from one of Williston’s coffee shops or kiosks, and take a drive around town to check out all the lights, decorations, and displays.
“We’re excited to get the entire business community involved in decorating our City for the holidays, and hope this will be a festive start to a season of holiday cheer!” a news release from the chamber read.
Once participants are secured, members of the community will be able to access the list of businesses participating and vote for the best decorated business at willistonchamber.com. Voting will remain open through the evening of November 28th.
The following day, Nov 28, is Small Business Saturday, where the Chamber encourages residents to stay safe and stay in Williston to shop local to kick off the holiday shopping season by supporting small and locally owned businesses.
For more information or to sign your business up to participate, contact Caitlyn Holland at caitlyn@willistonchamber.com or 701-577-6000, or visit www.willistonchamber.com or facebook.com/willistonchamber.